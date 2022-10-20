Coal exports from Queensland increase by three percent in September

Thursday, 20 October 2022 14:24:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland rose by 3.1 percent year on year to 16.08 million mt, but were down 0.6 percent month on month, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in September totaled 5.438 million mt, up 9.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month shipments from Hay Point increased by 11.9 percent year on year to 3.907 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.402 million mt, up 28.3 percent year on year. On the contrary, exports of coal from Gladstone Port declined 17.5 percent year on year to 4.33 million mt in September.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports mentioned above in the January-September period of the current year amounted to 139.78 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.