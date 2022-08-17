Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 7.1 percent in July from June

Wednesday, 17 August 2022 12:00:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland rose by 7.1 percent month on month and declined by 56.2 percent year on year to 75,000 metric tons, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China was the sole destination for manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.