Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 51.1 percent in Sept from Aug

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 10:47:01 (GMT+3)
       

In September this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland dropped by 51.1 percent month on month and by 1.5 percent year on year to 72,400 metric tons, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China was the sole destination for manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


