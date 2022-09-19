﻿
Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 97.3 percent in August from July

Monday, 19 September 2022 12:06:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland rose by 97.3 percent month on month and by 12.6 percent year on year to 147,940 metric tons, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China and Malaysia were the only destinations for manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


