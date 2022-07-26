﻿
Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 34.7 percent in June from May

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 11:13:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland declined by 34.7 percent month on month and by 6.6 percent year on year to 70,000 metric tons, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China was the sole destination for manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


