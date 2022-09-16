﻿
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 2.3 percent in August from July

Friday, 16 September 2022 12:25:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 2.3 percent compared to July and were up by 4.4 percent year on year, totaling 45.84 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 39.29 million mt, declining by 2.9 percent compared to the previous month and rising by 9.4 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in August, receiving 3.26 million mt and 2.25 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

