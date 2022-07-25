﻿
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 4.3 percent in June from May

Monday, 25 July 2022
       

In June this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 4.3 percent compared to May and were down by 1.2 percent year on year, totaling 49.77 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 44.27 million mt, rising by 9.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.4 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in June, receiving 2.6 million mt and 1.8 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


