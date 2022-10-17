﻿
English
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 0.3 percent in Sept from Aug

Monday, 17 October 2022 11:39:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland rose by 0.3 percent compared to August and were down by 2.2 percent year on year, totaling 45.96 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 39.70 million mt, rising by one percent compared to the previous month and by 2.8 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in August, receiving 2.85 million mt and 2.24 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

