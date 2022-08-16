﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 5.7 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 11:39:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 5.7 percent compared to June and were up by 5.9 percent year on year, totaling 46.92 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 40.45 million mt, declining by 8.6 percent compared to the previous month and rising by 4.8 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in July, receiving 3.20 million mt and 2.05 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

LKAB’s net profit and sales revenues down in H1 amid lower iron ore prices

16 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines on weekly basis

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 15, 2022

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Western Australian government approves expansion of Wonmunna iron ore mine

15 Aug | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 12, 2022

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s Adani Group to construct iron ore value-added complex in Odisha

12 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports increase 0.2 percent in January-June

12 Aug | Steel News

Iron ore prices move up, but market cautious on further developments

11 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

11 Aug | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited hikes prices of iron ore fines and lumps

11 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials