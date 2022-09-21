Coal exports from Queensland rebound in August, still down year on year

Wednesday, 21 September 2022 15:53:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland amounted to 16.17 million mt, up six percent year on year, but down six percent month on month, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in August totaled 5.21 million mt, up 25.1 percent month on month and up 3.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month shipments from Hay Point rose by 3.3 percent month on month to 3.32 million mt, but declined by 12.7 percent year on year. While exports of coal from Gladstone Port totaled 4.91 million mt in August, shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.73 million mt, moving sideways month on month, but rising 19.2 percent year on year.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports mentioned above in the January-August period of the current year amounted to 125.77 million mt, down from 133.72 million mt in the same period of the previous year, SteelOrbis has learned.