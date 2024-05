Friday, 03 May 2024 14:09:01 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited achieved its highest-ever monthly manganese iron ore production of 116,000 mt in April this year, up 22 percent year on year, according to a company regulatory filing on Friday, May 3.

The company reported total sales at 111,000 mt in April this year, a rise of 17 percent over April 2023, according to the filing.