 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia...

Australia expects met coal exports to rise in 2025 despite trade uncertainty, softening prices

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 14:45:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia’s metallurgical coal export earnings are projected to hold steady at A$40 billion in 2025-26, despite softening prices and mounting trade uncertainties, according to the latest quarterly report by the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

Thanks to resilient demand from India and Europe, and an expected increase in export volumes, the country remains on track to retain its position as a leading exporter of premium hard coking coal (PHCC).

Metric 2024-25 2025-26 forecast 2026-27 forecast
Export earnings A$40 billion A$40 billion A$38 billion
Export volume 147 million mt 160 million mt 169 million mt
PHCC average price (US$/mt) $235/mt $200/mt $200/mt

Benchmark prices remain below US$200/mt

Prices for premium hard coking coal stayed below US$200/mt for the first five months of 2025. After bottoming at US$169/mt in March, prices recovered to US$193/mt in May, spurred by severe weather events in Queensland, mine disruptions reducing export capacity and a temporary market swing from surplus to shortage. Despite the mid-year rebound, benchmark prices are expected to average US$200/mt in 2026 and 2027, down from US$235/mt in 2024.

Trade tensions and uncertainties

The first half of 2025 saw steady global seaborne trade, closely tracking 2023 and 2024 levels. Demand has risen among key importers, India and Europe, and the supply disruptions that hampered Australia’s metallurgical coal exports are easing. However, the outlook remains mixed due to trade disputes and the associated prospects of weaker than expected economic growth. Despite the challenges of supply disruptions and trade barriers, seaborne metallurgical coal exports are expected to remain at relatively high historical levels in 2025. China’s steel overcapacity and planned blast furnace outages are reducing its metallurgical coal demand. These production cuts and steel oversupply are key risks for the second half of 2025, the report stated.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Australia Oceania Steelmaking Opinion Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

India’s coking coal import port traffic up one percent in April-June FY 2025-26

07 Jul | Steel News

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China stable, some increase possible next week

04 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal prices move up in fresh deals amid demand from India

03 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 32.26% in Jan-May

03 Jul | Steel News

Fitch Ratings maintains iron ore and coking coal price forecast for 2025

30 Jun | Steel News

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 26, 2025

27 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials