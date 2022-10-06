﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Coal exports from Australia's Gladstone port decline further in September

Thursday, 06 October 2022 17:17:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Amid the current unfavorable market circumstances, coal exports from Australian port Gladstone have continued to fall, falling in September this year to their lowest level during the last five years. Specifically, in September, thermal and metallurgical coal exports from Gladstone amounted to 4.33 million mt, down 11.8 percent month on month and down 17.5 percent year on year, according to Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) data. In the coming months, coal exports are expected to remain constrained by severe weather conditions.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of the current year, coal exports from Gladstone port totaled 46.234 million mt, versus 52.432 million mt in the same period last year.


Tags: Raw Mat Australia Oceania Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS, P&S scrap hold steady

06 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Average local Italian scrap prices in September announced

06 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia forecasts easing of iron ore export earnings in FY 2022-23 amid lower price expectations

06 Oct | Steel News

Turkish ship scrap market moves up $5/mt further on upper end

06 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap price rise drives Bangladeshi customers to seek cargoes

06 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s import scrap market remains relatively stable

06 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s import scrap market remains firm in new deals

06 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

India plans to complete auction of 22 mineral blocks within next two months

06 Oct | Steel News

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 40

06 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 15.93% in Apr-Sept FY 2022-23

06 Oct | Steel News