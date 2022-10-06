Coal exports from Australia's Gladstone port decline further in September

Thursday, 06 October 2022 17:17:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Amid the current unfavorable market circumstances, coal exports from Australian port Gladstone have continued to fall, falling in September this year to their lowest level during the last five years. Specifically, in September, thermal and metallurgical coal exports from Gladstone amounted to 4.33 million mt, down 11.8 percent month on month and down 17.5 percent year on year, according to Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) data. In the coming months, coal exports are expected to remain constrained by severe weather conditions.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of the current year, coal exports from Gladstone port totaled 46.234 million mt, versus 52.432 million mt in the same period last year.