﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Coal exports from Queensland down 2.8 percent in April from March

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 13:54:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland went down by 2.8 percent month on month and by 4.5 percent year on year to 15.71 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 5.31 million mt, up 0.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in April the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 15.0 percent year on year to 3.10 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.83 million mt, up 6.9 percent year on year. In addition, in April exports of coal from Gladstone Port fell by 8.7 percent compared to the same month of 2023 to 4.75 million mt.

In April, supplies to Japan accounted for 27.6 percent of the total exports, while India, China and South Korea accounted for 21.3 percent, 19.5 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-April period of the current year amounted to 63.48 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

NBS: Local Chinese coke prices up 8.5 percent in early May

15 May | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 23.7 percent in January-March

14 May | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal price fails to increase as mood bearish for May-June

10 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s RINL faces risks of closure from raw material shortage after port workers’ strike

09 May | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 13 percent in April

06 May | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during April 22-28

06 May | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel and Japan’s JFE team up to bid for stake in Australian coal mine

30 Apr | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices fluctuate below $250/mt FOB, market feels some softness

26 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian government mulls consortium of state companies to build infrastructure in Mongolia to import coking coal

26 Apr | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during April 15-21

25 Apr | Steel News