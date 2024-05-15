Coal exports from Queensland down 2.8 percent in April from March

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 13:54:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland went down by 2.8 percent month on month and by 4.5 percent year on year to 15.71 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 5.31 million mt, up 0.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in April the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 15.0 percent year on year to 3.10 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.83 million mt, up 6.9 percent year on year. In addition, in April exports of coal from Gladstone Port fell by 8.7 percent compared to the same month of 2023 to 4.75 million mt.

In April, supplies to Japan accounted for 27.6 percent of the total exports, while India, China and South Korea accounted for 21.3 percent, 19.5 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-April period of the current year amounted to 63.48 million mt.