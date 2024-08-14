Coal exports from Queensland down 12.2 percent in July from June

In July this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland went down by 12.2 percent month on month and 15.9 percent year on year to 15.67 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.46 million mt, down 21.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in July the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 45.9 percent year on year to 3.09 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.13 million mt, up 26.7 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port fell by 9.5 percent compared to the same month of 2023 to 4.99 million mt in June.

In July, supplies to Japan accounted for 35.7 percent of the total exports, while South Korea, India and China accounted for 22.1 percent, 14.9 percent and 12.9 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-July period of the current year amounted to 114.07 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.