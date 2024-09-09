 |  Login 
Coal exports from Queensland up 14.5 percent in August from July

Monday, 09 September 2024 13:58:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland went up by 14.5 percent month on month and 8.2 percent year on year to 17.94 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 6.93 million mt, up 38.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in August the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 36.8 percent year on year to 2.54 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 5.47 million mt, up 121.7 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port fell by 41.1 percent compared to the same month of 2023 to 3.0 million mt in August. 

In August, supplies to Japan accounted for 27.2 percent of the total exports, while China, India and South Korea accounted for 20.5 percent, 18.0 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively. 

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-August period of the current year amounted to 132.01 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned. 


