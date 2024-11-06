Coal exports from Queensland down 5.7 percent in October from September

In October this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland went down by 5.7 percent month on month and increased 2.0 percent year on year to 16.69 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 5.72 million mt, up 8.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in October the shipments from Hay Point increased by 26.2 percent year on year to 2.71 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.64 million mt, down 18.7 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port declined by 1.8 percent compared to the same month of 2023 to 5.62 million mt in October.

In October, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 29.1 percent of the total exports, while China, India and South Korea accounted for 24.0 percent, 15.6 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-October period of the current year amounted to 166.42 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.