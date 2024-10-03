 |  Login 
Coal exports from Queensland down 2.1 percent in September from August

Thursday, 03 October 2024 14:07:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland went down by 2.1 percent month on month and increased 13.8 percent year on year to 17.56 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 5.59 million mt, up 4.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in September the shipments from Hay Point increased by 31.1 percent year on year to 3.01 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.49 million mt, up 43.1 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port grew by 2.0 percent compared to the same month of 2023 to 5.47 million mt in September.

In September, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 27.2 percent of the total exports, while China, India and South Korea accounted for 20.5 percent, 18.0 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively. 

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-September period of the current year amounted to 149.57 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned. 


