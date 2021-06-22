Civil construction costs in greater Buenos Aires 2.7 percent up in May

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 18:41:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The cost of civil construction in the greater Buenos Aires area in May grew 2.7 percent, month-over-month, according to data released by statistics agency, Indec.

According to government data, the cost of materials in May increased 4.1 percent, month-over-month. Similarly, the cost of general expenses in May improved 4.3 percent, month-over-month.

The cost of workforce was the category with the least growth, Indec said. Cost of workforce in the Buenos Aires area in May rose 0.9 percent, also on a month-over-month analysis.