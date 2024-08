Hubei Province-based CITIC Pacific Special Steel Group Co., Ltd (CITIC Special Steel) has issued its financial report for the first six months this year, posting an operating revenue of RMB 57.005 billion ($8 billion) in the given period, down 2.26 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 2.725 billion ($0.38 billion), down 10.34 percent year on year.

The company is the world's leading special steel manufacturer, with an annual production capacity of about 20 million mt of special steel.