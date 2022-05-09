CISA mills’ daily steel output up 5.5 percent in late April

Monday, 09 May 2022 12:03:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late April (April 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.3587 million mt, up 5.5 percent compared to mid-April (April 11-20) this year.

In mid-April, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.2356 million mt, up 0.52 percent compared to early April (April 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased in the given period. As of April 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 18.0887 million mt, decreasing by 8.03 percent compared to April 20.

As of April 30, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange are standing at RMB 4,910/mt ($744/mt), decreasing by RMB 196/mt or 3.84 percent since April 20.