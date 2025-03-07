 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily steel output up 5.0% in late February, stocks down

Friday, 07 March 2025 09:26:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late February (February 21-28) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.259 million mt, up 5.0 percent compared to mid-February (February 11-20) this year.  

In mid-February, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.151 million mt, up 0.8 percent compared to early February (February 1-10) this year.   

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of February 28, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.31 million mt, decreasing by 2.5 percent compared to February 20. 


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

