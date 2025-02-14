CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.1% in early February, stocks also up

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early February (February 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.109 million mt, up 1.8 percent compared to late January (January 21-31) this year.

In late January, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.109 million mt, up 1.8 percent compared to mid-January (January 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of February 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.21 million mt, increasing by 5.6 percent compared to January 31.