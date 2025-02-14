 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA...

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.1% in early February, stocks also up

Friday, 14 February 2025 09:48:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early February (February 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.109 million mt, up 1.8 percent compared to late January (January 21-31) this year. 

In late January, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.109 million mt, up 1.8 percent compared to mid-January (January 11-20) this year.     

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of February 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.21 million mt, increasing by 5.6 percent compared to January 31. 


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 28.1% in early February

14 Feb | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s coal sales remain stable in January

14 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine reports 7.2 percent rise in pig iron output for January

11 Feb | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 1.1 percent week-on-week

11 Feb | Steel News

Kobe Steel posts lower net profit and slightly higher revenues for Apr-Dec

10 Feb | Steel News

POSCO’s net profit and sales revenue fall in 2024 due to slow global demand

05 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher output for January

05 Feb | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.9 percent week-on-week

04 Feb | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports and imports both increase in 2024

03 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s MMK posts weaker output and sales for 2024

29 Jan | Steel News