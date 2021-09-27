CISA mills’ daily steel output down 2.62 percent in mid-September

Monday, 27 September 2021 14:37:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-September (September 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.99 million mt, down 2.62 percent compared to early September (September 1-10).

In early September (September 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of CISA members totaled 2.05 million mt, down 0.38 percent compared to late August.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased in the given period, but only slightly. As of September 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.30 million mt, decreasing by 21,400 mt or 0.16 percent compared to September 10.

As of September 22, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 5,780/mt ($893.4/mt) ex-warehouse, up by RMB 260/mt ($40.2/mt) or 4.71 percent from September 10, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

$1 = RMB 6.4599