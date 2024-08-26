 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.5% in mid-August, inventory up 3.48%    

Monday, 26 August 2024 09:58:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-August (August 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.9934 million mt, down 0.5 percent compared to early August (August 1-10) this year.

In early August, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.0034 million mt, up 1.52 percent compared to late July (July 21-31) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased. As of August 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.4539 million mt, increasing by 553,400 mt or 3.48 percent compared to August 10.  


