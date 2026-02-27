 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 4.3% in mid-Feb, stocks also up

Friday, 27 February 2026 09:19:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-February (February 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.029 million mt, up 4.3 percent compared to early February (February 1-10) this year. 

In early February, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had amounted to 1.946 million mt, up 0.6 percent compared to late January (January 21-31) this year.  

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased significantly in the given period. As of February 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 18.12 million mt, increasing by 19.9 percent compared to February 10.


