Chinese machinery industry sees gross profit of RMB 1.57 trillion in 2021

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 12:26:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



In 2021, China’s machinery industry registered an operating revenue of RMB 26.47 trillion ($4.2 trillion), up 14 percent year on year, while posting a gross profit of RMB 1.57 trillion ($0.25 trillion), up 7.6 percent year on year, according to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

