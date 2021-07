Thursday, 29 July 2021 12:20:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The vehicle sales in China are expected to reach 30 million units by the year of 2025, according to China's New Energy Vehicle Industry Development Report.

Meanwhile, vehicle industry will see strategic development during the 2021-2025 period, and the popularity of new energy vehicles in China will accelerate.

The intelligent technology will bring the reform to the whole industry chain of automobile and terminal service.