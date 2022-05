Monday, 30 May 2022 17:07:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), has stated that China’s vehicle imports amounted to 320,000 units in the January-April period this year, down two percent year on year.

In 2021, China imported 930,000 units of vehicles, up 0.1 percent year on year.

Mr. Cui said the rise in passenger car consumption was the main driver of import car market growth.