CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up by 32.1 percent in August

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 11:25:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.395 million units and 2.383 million units, respectively decreasing by 2.4 percent and 1.5 percent month on month, while up 38.3 percent and 32.1 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-August period of the current year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China came to 16.967 million units and 16.86 million units, up 4.8 percent and 1.7 percent year on year, which were the first rises for both production and sales since the second quarter this year.

In August, production and sales of passenger vehicles reached 2.157 million units and 2.125 million units, down 2.4 percent and 2.3 percent month on month, while up 43.7 percent and 36.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-August period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 14.803 million units and 14.655 million units, up 14.7 percent and 11.7 percent year on year.

In August, production of commercial vehicles totaled 238,000 units, down 2.7 percent month on month, while sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 258,000 units, up 5.0 percent month on month, though up 3.1 percent and 4.0 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-August period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 2.165 million units and 2.206 million units, down 34.1 percent and 36.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In August, production and sales of new energy vehicles totaled 691,000 units and 666,000 units, up 1.2-fold and 1.0-fold year on year, while up 12.0 percent and 12.3 percent month on month, with the monthly production and sales of NEVs hitting the highest level in history.

In the January-August period, production and sales of new energy vehicles amounted to 3.97 million units and 3.86 million units, up 1.2-fold and 1.1-fold year on year, respectively.

In the first eight months this year, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 1.817 million units, up 52.8 percent year on year. In particular, the exports of new energy vehicles totaled 340,000 units in the January-August period, up 97.4 percent year on year.