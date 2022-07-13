CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up by 34.4 percent in June

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 15:54:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In June this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.499 million units and 2.502 million units, respectively up 29.7 percent and 34.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 28.2 percent and 23.8 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-June period of the current year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China came to 12.117 million units and 12.057 million units, down 3.7 percent and 6.6 percent year on year.

In June, production and sales of passenger vehicles reached 2.239 million units and 2.222 million units, up 31.6 percent and 36.9 percent month on month, while up 43.6 percent and 41.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-June period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 10.434 million units and 10.355 million units, up 6.0 percent and 3.4 percent year on year.

In June, production and sales of commercial vehicles totaled 261,000 units and 281,000 units, up 15.7 percent and 17.4 percent month on month, while down 32.2 percent and 37.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-June period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 1.683 million units and 1.702 million units, down 38.5 percent and 41.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In June, production and sales of new energy vehicles totaled 590,000 units and 596,000 units, both up 1.3-fold year on year, while up 26.6 percent and 33.4 percent month on month.

In the January-June period, production and sales of new energy vehicles amounted to 2.6611 million units and 2.6 million units, both up 1.2-fold year on year, respectively.

In the first half this year, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 1.218 million units, up 47.1 percent year on year.