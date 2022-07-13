﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up by 34.4 percent in June

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 15:54:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In June this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.499 million units and 2.502 million units, respectively up 29.7 percent and 34.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 28.2 percent and 23.8 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-June period of the current year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China came to 12.117 million units and 12.057 million units, down 3.7 percent and 6.6 percent year on year.

In June, production and sales of passenger vehicles reached 2.239 million units and 2.222 million units, up 31.6 percent and 36.9 percent month on month, while up 43.6 percent and 41.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-June period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles totaled 10.434 million units and 10.355 million units, up 6.0 percent and 3.4 percent year on year.

In June, production and sales of commercial vehicles totaled 261,000 units and 281,000 units, up 15.7 percent and 17.4 percent month on month, while down 32.2 percent and 37.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-June period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 1.683 million units and 1.702 million units, down 38.5 percent and 41.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In June, production and sales of new energy vehicles totaled 590,000 units and 596,000 units, both up 1.3-fold year on year, while up 26.6 percent and 33.4 percent month on month.

In the January-June period, production and sales of new energy vehicles amounted to 2.6611 million units and 2.6 million units, both up 1.2-fold year on year, respectively.

In the first half this year, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 1.218 million units, up 47.1 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Automotive Imp/exp Statistics Production 

Similar articles

North American freight market seeing modest improvements, but strong rebound still far-off

03 Sep | Steel Matters

Cold rolled prices still trending up in Chinese market

20 May | Flats and Slab

US scrap prices up in May on exports, supply constraints

18 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Interview with Antonio Marcegaglia, Marcegaglia SpA CE

25 Mar | Steel News

US scrap prices trend up in first month of New Year

12 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Gap between industrial scrap and cut grade scrap prices widens in the US

12 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

China's crude steel output rises 4.3% in Nov.

13 Dec | Steel News

US flat rolled market - Prices still trending sideways

04 Jan | Flats and Slab

US flat rolled market - Short supplies, high demand make for strong market

29 Apr | Flats and Slab

China's machinery industry nine-month stats

24 Oct | Steel News