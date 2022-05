Tuesday, 10 May 2022 10:53:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China exported 847,000 units of motor vehicles, up 44.8 percent year on year; while its imported 317,000 vehicles, down 4.9 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on May 9.

In April alone, China exported 171,000 vehicles and imported 92,000 vehicles, up 10.32 percent and down eight percent, year on year, respectively.