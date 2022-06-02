China’s stimulus to boost vehicle sales by two million units in 2022

Thursday, 02 June 2022 10:41:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Chen Shihua, deputy secretary general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), has stated that the sales of passenger vehicles with engine capacities of 2.0 liters and lower accounted for 96.8 percent of overall vehicle sales in China in 2021.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, on May 31, China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) and State Taxation Administration issued a notice on reducing purchase taxes for some passenger vehicles.

Mr. Chen said the policy in question will boost vehicle sales in China by 2.0 million units in 2022, which will represent additional spending on vehicles in a range of RMB 300.0 billion ($45.0 billion) to RMB 350 billion ($52.6 billion).