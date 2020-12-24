﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s steel sheet and plate exports up 14.75% in Nov from Oct

Thursday, 24 December 2020 14:26:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In November, China exported 2.8 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 4.6 percent year on year, up 14.75 percent month on month. Higher interest of foreign customers in Chinese flat steel products was supported by surging prices from other suppliers and tight supply.

In November, ex-China HRC export prices moved on an overall uptrend, reaching the highest level of $580/mt FOB on November 30 amid the surging HRC futures prices, support from high levels of iron ore prices and decent demand from local and foreign customers. The export of steel sheet/plate shifted from the yearly decline of 15.1 percent in October to the rise of 4.6 percent in November this year.

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 29.7 million mt in the January-November period of the current year, down 17.0 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. Its decreasing pace was 1.7 percentage points slower in the first eleven months of the year compared to the year-on-year decline of 18.7 recorded in the first ten months this year.


Tags: Far East  steelmaking  flats  China  imp/exp statistics  plate  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Dec

Hesteel increases local HRC prices second time this month - by $91.5/mt
23  Dec

MOC: Average steel prices in China rose further last week
16  Dec

China’s Hesteel raises local HRC prices by $76.5/mt for January
15  Dec

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up last week
04  Dec

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.3% in late Nov