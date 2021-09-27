﻿
English
China’s steel sheet and plate exports down 14.9 percent in August from July

Monday, 27 September 2021 14:42:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August, China exported 3.48 million mt of steel sheet and plate, up 65.9 percent year on year, while down 14.9 percent month on month. The monthly decline continued in August amid reduced competitiveness of mills in the international market and remaining higher focus on the local market.

In August, ex-China HRC export prices have moved down first, while remaining stable in the most period of the given month, as lower supply and firm trend in the local market prevented any sharp price changes.

The growing pace was 2 percentage points faster in the first eight months compared to the year-on-year increase of 44.2 percent recorded in the first seven months this year. China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 32.46 million mt in the first eight months this year, up 46.2 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.


