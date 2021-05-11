China's steel industry PPI rises by 30 percent in April

Tuesday, 11 May 2021 12:01:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In April this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 30.0 percent year on year, 8.5 percentage points higher than the year-on-year increase recorded in March this year amid the improvement in demand in the peak season in April and surging raw material prices, while it rose by 5.6 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on May 11.

In the January-April period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 18.7 percent year on year, 3.6 percentage points faster than the increase rate recorded in the first three months this year.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) increased by 6.8 percent year on year in April, and rose by 0.9 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in April Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 9.0 percent year on year and were up 1.3 percent compared to March. In the January-April period, China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 3.3 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices increased by 4.3 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.4254