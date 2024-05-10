﻿
China's steel exports up 27 percent in January-April

Friday, 10 May 2024 10:42:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In April this year, China’s finished steel exports amounted to 9.224 million mt, down 6.7 percent month on month, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC). China’s finished steel exports in March this year had reached the highest level since July 2016, but this trend did not continue in April.

In the January-April period this year, China’s finished steel exports rose by 27 percent year on year to 35.024 million mt.

China’s finished steel imports totaled 658,000 mt in April, up 6.6 percent month on month. In the first four months of the current year, China imported 2.405 million mt of finished steel, declining by 3.7 percent year on year.


