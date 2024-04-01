China’s stainless steel exports up 9.32 percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 01 April 2024 10:21:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In February this year, China’s stainless steel imports amounted to 222,400 mt, down 4.55 percent month on month, while up 18.78 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In February, China’s stainless steel exports totaled 258,300 mt, down 38.08 percent month on month, while up 2.12 percent year on year.

In the January-February period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 455,500 mt and 675,400 mt, up 34.89 percent and 9.32 percent year on year, respectively.

In February, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 35,900 mt, down 80.53 percent month on month, while down 45.4 percent year on year. In the first two months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 219,900 mt, down 21.5 percent year on year.