Friday, 10 May 2024 10:44:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s coal imports amounted to 161.154 million mt, increasing by 13.1 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on May 9.

In April alone, China imported 45.252 million mt of coal, up 9.4 percent month on month, while rising by 11.2 percent year on year.