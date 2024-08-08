 |  Login 
China's steel exports down in July from June, up 21.8% in January-July

Thursday, 08 August 2024 13:30:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July this year, China’s finished steel exports amounted to 7.827 million mt, down 10.5 percent month on month and up 7.1 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In the January-July period this year, China’s finished steel exports rose by 21.8 percent year on year to 61.227 million mt. The pace of the increase was 2.2 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in the first six months of the year which was 24.0 percent.

Demand for steel from overseas markets remained sluggish due to the hot weather.

China’s finished steel imports totaled 505,000 mt in July, down 12.2 percent month on month and declining by 25.7 percent year on year. In the first seven months of the current year, China imported 4.122 million mt of finished steel, declining by 6.7 percent year on year.


