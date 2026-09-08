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China's iron ore imports increase by 5.5 percent in January-August 2026

Tuesday, 08 September 2026 09:59:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, China's iron ore imports amounted to 845.271 million mt, up 5.5 percent year on year, 0.4 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first seven months this year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In August, iron ore prices edged down first while moving up later. The upward trend of iron ore prices in August 2026 was not driven by improving fundamentals, but rather by the combined effect of policy expectations and cost support.

In August alone, China's iron ore imports totaled 108.085 million mt, up 0.4 percent month on month, while rising by 3.1 percent year on year.

Tags: Iron Ore Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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