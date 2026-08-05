Ternium posts 80 percent rise in Q2 2026 net profit versus year earlier

Steelmaker Ternium reported net profit of $465 million in the second quarter of 2026, up from $259 million in the same period of 2025

The company attributed the strong results to higher sales volumes and wider margins. It also said steel market fundamentals in Mexico continued to improve as authorities implemented more effective measures against unfairly traded steel imports.

Year over year, net sales rose 10 percent to $4.340 billion, while production costs increased 1.9 percent to $3.339 billion. Gross profit advanced 54 percent to $941 million, and operating profit jumped 165 percent to $528 million.

Ternium said measures taken by the Brazilian government to support fair competition also helped improve business sentiment in the country's steel industry.

Steel shipments rose 4 percent by volume to 3.858 million mt, while iron ore shipments increased 1 percent to 3.347 million mt.

Mexico represented the largest share of steel shipments in the fourth quarter, with 2.082 million mt. Brazil followed with 937,000 mt, other South American countries with 519,000 mt, and other regions with 320,000 mt.