China’s steel exports decline further in Nov, down 3.1% from Oct

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 15:54:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November, China exported 4.361 million mt of finished steel, down 0.9 percent year on year, while down 3.1 percent month on month, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on December 7. The decreases were due to the stronger focus on the local market seen in September and early October, when most deals for November shipments were concluded, and it was also the result of the cancelation of export tax rebates on certain products from August. The export volume in November was the lowest this year.

In the January-November period this year, China exported 61.875 million mt of finished steel, increasing by 26.7 percent year on year.