Wednesday, 19 January 2022 12:04:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s ship exports amounted to 322 units in December last year, down 16.8 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities. In 2021 overall, China’s ship exports totaled 4,691 units, down 12.2 percent year on year.

In December last year, China imported 96 ships, down 64.8 percent year on year.

In 2021, China imported 2,817 ships, up 29.4 percent year on year.