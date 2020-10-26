﻿
China’s sheet and plate exports in Sept down 32.7%, up 6.7% from Aug

Monday, 26 October 2020 16:01:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In September this year, China exported 2.24 million mt of steel sheet/plate, down 32.7 percent year on year, but up 6.7 percent month on month.

In the given month, ex-China HRC export prices moved down, stimulating the HRC export volume, while demand in the local market was below expectations in this period.

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 24.46 million mt in the January-September period of the current year, down 19.0 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. The decrease rate was 1.7 percentage points higher in the first nine months of the year compared to the year-on-year decline of 17.3 recorded in the first eight months of the year.


