China’s real estate investments down 14.7 percent in January-October 2025

Monday, 17 November 2025 09:40:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 7.3563 trillion ($1.04 trillion), down 14.7 percent year on year, 0.8 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the first nine months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 719.82 million m2, down 6.8 percent year on year, 1.3 percentage points faster than the decrease recorded in the January-September period this year.      

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 9.4 percent year on year, the same as the decline recorded in the first nine months this year, while the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 19.8 percent year on year, 0.9 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the January-September period this year.      

The real estate development prosperity index in October this year stood at 92.43, down from 92.78 recorded in September.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Steel Futures 

