China’s new energy passenger vehicle sales to reach 5.5 million units in 2022

Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), has stated that China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) retail sales in 2021 amounted to 2.99 million units, up 170 percent year on year.

Based on the optimistic forecasts for the future NEV market, a lot of vehicle producers in China have issued production and marketing promotion targets for 2022. Accordingly, Mr. Cui stated with confidence that new energy passenger vehicle sales in China will likely reach 5.5 million units in 2022, up 70 percent year on year.