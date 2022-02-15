﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s new energy passenger vehicle sales to reach 5.5 million units in 2022

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 10:50:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), has stated that China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) retail sales in 2021 amounted to 2.99 million units, up 170 percent year on year.

Based on the optimistic forecasts for the future NEV market, a lot of vehicle producers in China have issued production and marketing promotion targets for 2022. Accordingly, Mr. Cui stated with confidence that new energy passenger vehicle sales in China will likely reach 5.5 million units in 2022, up 70 percent year on year.


Tags: China  Far East  automotive  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

17 Feb

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 33% in Feb 1-13

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Feb

Heavy truck sales in China down 57 percent in January

Most Recent Related Articles

26 Jan

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to fall 6.2% in January

Most Recent Related Articles

26 Jan

China’s NEV sales to account for 20% overall new vehicle sales in 2025

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Jan

NDRC: New energy vehicles in China total 7.84 million units in 2021