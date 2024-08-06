China's NEVs account for 64.5 percent of NEVs globally in H1

China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) accounted for a 64.5 percent share in the global NEV market in the January-June period this year, as stated by Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first six months this year, automotive vehicle sales reached 43.9 million units in the global market, including 7.39 million NEVs, equal to a share of 16.8 percent.

In 2022, China's new energy vehicles had exceeded a share of 63 percent in the global NEV market, followed by a share of 63.4 percent in 2023.