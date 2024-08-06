 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's NEVs account for 64.5 percent of NEVs globally in H1

Tuesday, 06 August 2024 09:42:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) accounted for a 64.5 percent share in the global NEV market in the January-June period this year, as stated by Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first six months this year, automotive vehicle sales reached 43.9 million units in the global market, including 7.39 million NEVs, equal to a share of 16.8 percent.

In 2022, China's new energy vehicles had exceeded a share of 63 percent in the global NEV market, followed by a share of 63.4 percent in 2023.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

Similar articles

China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index at 59.4 percent in July

06 Aug | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China decrease by four percent in July

02 Aug | Steel News

CAAM: China's NEV sales increase by 32 percent in H1

11 Jul | Steel News

Passenger vehicle sales in China total 14.047 million units in H1, up 6.1%

11 Jul | Steel News

New energy vehicle wholesale sales in China estimated at 970,000 units in June

03 Jul | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China decrease by 14 percent in June

03 Jul | Steel News

China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index at 62.3 percent in June

02 Jul | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 8.3 percent in January-May

17 Jun | Steel News

New energy vehicle wholesale sales in China estimated at 910,000 units in May

05 Jun | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China decrease by three percent in May

03 Jun | Steel News