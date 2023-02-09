﻿
English
China’s NEV sales to maintain relatively fast growth in 2023

Thursday, 09 February 2023
       

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) stated on February 8 that China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) sales have ranked number one in the global market over the past eight years. In 2022, China’s NEV sales amounted to 6.887 million units, which accounted for 25.6 percent of overall new car sales in China, completing the development target for 2025 in advance. Meanwhile, the MIIT also forecast that China’s NEV sales in 2023 will maintain a relatively fast pace of growth.

The MIIT has issued a notice together with seven other government departments to organize and carry out pilot projects for comprehensive electrification of public vehicles. Seven key fields have been identified, including government cars, urban buses, taxis, sanitation trucks, express mail services, logistics and deliveries, and airports.

According to the MIIT, China will establish a coordination mechanism for the development of the NEV industry. In particular, China will make efforts to resolve battery charging difficulties in communities and on high-speed roads.


