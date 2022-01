Wednesday, 26 January 2022 12:26:13 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) will likely account for 20 percent of total new vehicle sales in China by 2025, according to a comprehensive work plan for energy conservation and emissions reduction issued by the Central People’s Government of China. In 2021, the share of NEVs came to 13 percent of all car sales, according to official data.

Accordingly, China will raise the share of NEVs in urban buses, taxis and in logistics, sanitation and cleaning vehicles.